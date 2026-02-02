FC Isle of Man goalkeeper Adam Killey scored a dramatic injury-time equaliser against promotion-chasing Ramsbottom United at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
Having led 2-0 and then been 2-4 down, the Ravens battled back to earn a well-deserved point, but will be left thinking they could have had more.
Rick Holden’s side took the lead in a blistering start as Jacob Crook got on the end of Ste Whitley’s pinpoint cross to glance home past Rams’ keeper Bradley Rose.
Crook scored his and the Ravens’ second moments later when Whitley found Charlie Higgins in behind who drew Rose out of his goal before passing to Crook who slotted home to make it 2-0.
But the third-placed visitors demonstrated their quality and promotion credentials with a defiant reply before half-time.
First Luke Sephton reacted quickest when Killey couldn’t hold a stinging shot, before Macauley Wilson scored from a corner to leave it 2-2 at the break.
Despite being level, the Ravens deserved to be in front as they had two cleared off the line, including one to deny Crook his hat-trick.
The Rams took the lead early in the second half when Finlay Cross-Adair scored in the 48th minute after the Ravens were unable to deal with a long throw, before Sephton made it 2-4 with a deft finish into the far corner.
FC Isle of Man weren’t two behind for long though, as a long throw in from Shaun Kelly was only half cleared by the visiting defence. Whitley picked up the pieces and crossed to Higgins who flicked it on at the near post to make it 3-4 with 20 minutes to play to set up a grandstand finale.
As the Ravens launched a late assault, it was former Corinthians stopper Killey who scored a dramatic equaliser from a corner as he beat Rose to the ball and headed downwards.
His header looked to have been cleared off the line, but the officials confirmed the ball had crossed the line to set off pandemonium at the Bowl and snatch a late, late point.
- The Ravens are back in action at home again this weekend when they host Euxton Villa on Saturday evening, kicking off at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.