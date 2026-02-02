Former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd is in the England squad for Saturday’s Six Nations opener with Wales.
The Sale Sharks prop should pick up his 11th cap for the Steve Borthwick’s Red Roses after being named on the bench for the match which takes place at Twickenham on Saturday teatime.
The former Buchan pupil was picked in Borthwick’s initial 36-strong training squad for the tournament last week and has kept his place after it was whittled down to a matchday 23 for this weekend’s competition opener.
The 25 year old has been a mainstay for the Sharks this season, featuring nine times and playing nearly 500 minutes across the league and European Champions Cup.
Borthwick’s men head into the fixture in rich form - having not lost since their narrow defeat to Ireland in the first round of last year’s tournament - and have since embarked on an impressive 11-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, Wales have lost their last 11 consecutive Six Nations matches and will hope to make a fresh start under recently-appointed head coach Steve Tandy.
The game, which is being shown on ITV, kicks off at 4.40pm
- Rodd’s team-mate and former Southern Nomads junior Patreece Bell started as Sale lost 59-14 to Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup on Saturday.
The 21-year-old tighthead prop made his European Rugby Champions Cup debut for the Greater Manchester side when coming off the bench against Durban Sharks recently.
Bell made his Premiership debut against Bristol last month.
