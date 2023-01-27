The concluding round of Western AC’s trail league series takes place this Sunday, February 5 at Peel.
The series is sponsored by Peel Fisheries and the Cod and Castle.
Race distances are 10km (to St John’s and back on the heritage trail, with two small laps of the parking area in St John’s before the return leg) and 5km, plus youth races over one and two kilometres. Enter on the day, registration from 9.15 for a 10am start from behind the kipper yards, close to the House of Manannan.
l Northern AC’s winter road running league continues next Tuesday, February 7 based at the Northern Swimming Pool.
The new course takes in the first section of North Promenade, turning left onto North Shore Road, Bowring Road and West Quay, and left again over the Swingbridge back to the pool.
There will be one-lap (1.7km) and three-lap (5km) options. Age 16 or over on race day. Sign on is at Ramsey swimming pool from 6 o’clock for a 7pm start.
It is strongly recommended that people enter online via Northern AC’s Facebook page, where an entry form can be found.
Please pay by bank transfer - numbers are capped.
Sponsored by Manx Vehicle Auction (MVA), the final round is on March 7.
l The Murray Lambden Open Athletics Meeting (road walks and run) will take place in three weeks’ time on Saturday, February 25 over the perimeter roadway of the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
The meeting will welcome back a talented contingent of Irish walkers for the locals to race against.
The walks will be followed by the open 10km run.
Entry details for both events to follow.
l The final round of the Up & Running Ltd-sponsored Winter Walking League series will take place on Sunday, March 19 again over the NSC roadway.
This will incorporate the 10km and junior age group championships (1km and 2km), with a prize presentation immediately afterwards. Signing on will be from 8.45am at Manx Harriers clubhouse for a 9.30am start time.
Anyone able to help with lap recording and/or marshalling please contact Allan Callow on 473354.
Regular league competitors are reminded to bring their race numbers.
All walkers will be made most welcome. Entries on the day £8 unattached, £6 athletic club members, £5 Manx Harriers members, all junior walkers £2.
l Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club’s AGM and annual trophy presentation will be held on Thursday, February 23.
The event takes place at the Sports Institute at the NSC, 6.30pm for a prompt 7pm start. All welcome.
l IoMVAC has announced that the new sponsor for the Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon is Altenar.
The company is a fast-growing business based in Douglas providing sportsbook software to the gaming industry around the world.
With a number of sportsmen and women amongst its staff, Altenar was keen to support local community events, beginning with the Marathon and Half-Marathon. Entries for the event opened yesterday (Wednesday). See the IoMVAC website at www.iomvac.co.uk for further information and entry details.
This annual event will be held in the north of the island on Sunday, August 13.