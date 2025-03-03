The semi-finals of Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s cup, plate and bowl competitions took place on Saturday, with a number of underdogs pulling off upsets to secure spots in the finals.
In the men’s cup, the game between last year's finalists Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings A did not disappoint. Incredibly close throughout, only one goal was the difference at the end of the 70 as Bacchas advance to the final after a 1-0 victory.
A much higher scoring game took place between Motorworx Valkyrs A and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A. With a total of seven goals scored by seven different goal scorers, the Peel side secured their final berth after taking a well-deserved 5-2 win.
The women’s cup saw a thrilling game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A.
As the cliché goes, this was a real game of two halves as Bacchas took an early 3-0 lead but the second half saw a resurgence from Quins as they clawed two back but ultimately fell short as the whites advanced to the final following a 3-2 victory.
Favourites for the women’s cup, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A once again showed their pedigree as they recorded a 5-0 victory against Motorworx Valkyrs A, taking one step closer to a possible league and cup double.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins A pulled off a shock win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B in the men’s plate.
After a slow start to life in Men’s Division One, Quins seem to have now arrived after upsetting a team who had real hopes for two lots of silverware at the end of the year by claiming a close 2-1 victory.
Another tight game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B narrowly defeat Ramsey A 2-1, with Bacchas now very hopeful of taking a league and cup double at the end of the season.
Another upset took place in the women’s plate as favourites for both this and Women’s Division One, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B, fell short in their game against Motorworx Valkyrs B.
A very close contest saw the westerners just take a 1-0 win against the tournament favourites to take the first spot in the final.
In a clash between last year's plate finalists Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B, the whites came away with the victory. A 3-1 win was enough for Bacchas to take the second final spot.
The men’s side of the final knockout competition, the bowl, Motorworx Valkyrs C recorded a 5-1 win against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
In the second game of this competition, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C also came away with a four-goal margin of victory after their 4-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
These results mean both teams still have a real chance of securing a league and cup double at the end of the season.
Rounding out the senior competitions in the women's bowl, Motorworx Valkyrs C romped to a huge 10-0 victory to secure their place in the final after beating J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Meeting them in the final will be Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C who had a well-fought game against Ramsey B in which the whites claimed a 4-2 victory.
LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres 3-1.
Elsewhere, Ramsey Rogues and Rascals beat Canaccord Genuity Vikings B 9-0 while Motorworx Valkyrs also scored nine in a 9-2 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE