Fine performances by Manx gymnasts at Liverpool Open
Subscribe newsletter
A group of gymnasts from Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence travelled to Merseyside last weekend to take part in the Liverpool Open.
The three-day event involved 450 gymnasts from 22 clubs participating at various levels of competition.
It was the first off-island contest for many of the youngsters, with debutant Lora Markova impressively claiming an overall title.
Accompanied by coaches Gennady Tysganov, Madison Nicol and Kelsie Gibbs, the gymnasts produced some confident routines resulting in nine podium places in a very tough field.
The first of the medals came from Lacey Jackson and Ella Darnill at classic silver level, with Lacey clinching the floor title followed closely by Ella in third place.
Lacey also added a silver medal on beam in this category.
Following on from the success of her team-mates on floor, Tilly Martin took the bronze medal in the classic copper (nine years) on this apparatus.
Further increasing the apparatus haul with a bronze on vault was seven-year-old Xara Quinn, whose handspring flatback vault impressed the judges in the classic zinc category.
The most successful performances of the weekend came from eight-year-old Lora Markova. In what was her first UK competition, she executed all of her routines with precision and confidence to take the overall classic zinc (age eight) title.
An outstanding gold medal-winning bars routine, along with third place rankings on floor and beam, gave Lora the overall first place in a fiercely-fought competition. She was also awarded the artistry trophy for the round.
The event gave all of the travelling gymnasts valuable experience in a busy competition environment, with some of the categories attracting a large number of entries.
All of the Manx gymnasts achieved personal goals over the weekend, with some being awarded judges awards for their efforts on various apparatus.
Judges/special awards: Bars: Lora Markova, Isla Feeney. Beam: Maddie Wood, L. Markova, Libby Ainslie, I. Feeney, Tilly Martin, Emily Ainslie. Floor: Betsy Patterson, Lacey Jackson, L. Markova, Breesha Oates, Sofia Taylor, T. Martin, E. Ainslie. Artistry: L. Markova.
l Thanks must go to Amanda Keating who travelled with the party in a judging capacity.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |