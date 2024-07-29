High-jumper Finlay Taggart has won the Baker Tilly Isle of Man Athlete of the Meeting award for the recent match two of the IoM Track and Field League.
Finlay is quite new to athletics, making his debut last year when he jumped 1.55 metres in the high jump which ranked him equal 192nd in the UK under-15 boys’ rankings.
This year he has improved his personal bests in 100 metres and 200 metres as well as for the hammer throw.
His high jump coach John Whitlow said: ‘Finlay started off jumping 1.30m. Over last winter he worked very hard on his run-up and his action and position over the bar.
’The results have been tremendous. He is keen to learn more and always tries his best.’
The result of this hard work has been a 22cm improvement in his high jump personal best to 1.77m in the Baker Tilly IoM League meeting on June 19.
That performance presently ranks Finlay eighth in the UK in his age group.
When Finlay heard of his Athlete of the Meeting award he was delighted, and grateful to sponsor Baker Tilly IoM.
- Entries for the Isle of Man Marathon and Half-Marathon shut at midnight on Thursday, August 1.
The events take place on the morning of Sunday, August 11 and is based at Ramsey Football Club’s Ballacloan Stadium.
The marathon begins at 8.30am, with the half starting half an hour later at 9am.
Entries cost £38 for those affiliated to an England Athletics Club, and £43 for unattached runners.
Numbers are issued on the weekend of the race. No refunds are given.