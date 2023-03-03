Ruby Oakes was back in action last weekend for the first time since winning the TLI National Road Race last September.
Riding for the national under-23 development team JRC Interflon, the talented teenager competed on Saturday in a category 2/3/4 race at the Croft Circuit at Dalton-on-Tees which formed round six of the Velo29 winter series.
After a close battle, the 16-year-old Peel rider narrowly lost out by a single wheel to Izzy Mayes of Shibden Hope Tech.
The latter is the series leader and was riding on her home course.
On Sunday, Ruby travelled to Wakefield to compete in the first of three Spring Crit races and this time there was no denying the Isle of Man cyclist as she sprinted to victory against Rachel Galler of Saint Piran.
Ruby recently spent one week in Denia in January and another week in Mallorca in February.
Earlier this week she flew to Barcelona for a week in Girona as she prepares for Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium on March 26.