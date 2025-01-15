The first Manx Hockey Association Team of the Week of the new year following the opening round of fixtures in the men’s and women’s leagues.
Goalkeeper
Rebecca Coe (Bacchas A) - Coe was named as joint player of the match in the Whites’ first game of the season. Her crucial saves throughout meant her side was able to come away with a victory in the closing stages.
Defence
Darcy Killey (Harlequins B and U15s) - Playing two games on Saturday, Darcy was named as player of the match in both. Playing as a centre-back, the young Quins player made a several key tackles and distributed the ball excellently.
Mick Wrench (Vikings C) - playing as a centre-back for Vikings, Wrench was a key part of his side’s 3-1 win. A rock in defence, he did all that was asked of him and more.
Marie Lothian (Bacchas B) - despite a narrow loss, Lothian was named player of the game for Bacchas B. A super solid performance at the back meant her side was able to stay in the fight throughout.
Midfield
Ela Blakemore (Harlequins A) - one of the brightest young stars of Manx hockey, Blakemore was once again excellent for Quins. Getting herself on the scoresheet, she controlled the game with ease and barely put a foot wrong.
Harri Lewis (Valkyrs C and U15s) - named as player of the match in both of his games, Harri was excellent once again. Making his senior debut, he was excellent for Valkyrs C in the middle of the pitch.
Liam Harrison (Valkyrs B) - playing in two games for Valkyrs B and C, he was named player of the match for the B side.
Julia Jacobs (Vikings C) - a huge win for Vikings C saw Jacobs named player of the game. Another debutant, she did not look out of place for her side as she made a number of exceptional runs from the midfield.
Ashton Fick (Castletown D) - on the back of a strong mixed campaign, Fick was named player of the game in her first match of the women’s season. Playing as an attacking midfielder, she was a thorn in the side of the opposition all game long.
Forwards
Sophie Hudson (Bacchas A) - bagging herself a hat-trick in a key win for Bacchas A, Hudson is the second player from her side who finds herself in Team of the Week.
Jake Trustrum (Castletown C) - playing on both wings, Trustum had an excellent game in his season opener. He looked sharp and skilful throughout and was unlucky not to come away with a win for his efforts.
