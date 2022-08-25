First race of Manx Grand Prix today
The Lightweight race officially opens the 2022 Manx Grand Prix race meeting at 2.40pm today (Friday) over four laps.
Roads close at 12.30 with a Senior and Classic Superbike qualifying session at 1pm. Roads reopen no later than 4.30.
Saturday’s programme is as follows: Roads close 11am, solo warm-up lap 11.30; Bremont Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix [four laps] 12.45; MGP Supporters’ Club Junior Manx Grand Prix [four laps] 3.15.
In the case of delays caused by poor weather etc, the latest roads will be reopened is 9pm, but this is highly unlikely.
The final day of racing in the newly-shortened MGP meeting is Monday. Roads are set to close at 9.30am, for a solo warm-up lap at 10.15, followed by the Mylchreests Group Senior Manx Grand Prix [four laps] at 11.30am.
The concluding race is the RST Classic Superbike Manx Grand Prix [four laps] at 2.15. Once again the latest roads can remain closed is 9pm, but there is no provision for further closures on Tuesday if weather is inclement.
