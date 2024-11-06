The teams in Manx Hockey Association’s Premiership enter the first week of the post-league split this Saturday.
This sees the top four and bottom four sides all battle it out in the title and relegation battles, while the other divisions enter their own tussles.
League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A play their first post-split game against underdogs J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts, with the southerners looking to throw a spanner in the works of Bacchas’ title hopes.
A crucial game in the fight for second sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings A take on Motorworx Valkyrs A in what should be a tight match.
In the bottom half, Athena Healthcare Harlequins play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B when a win for Quins would be enough to keep them in the top flight for another year.
Motorworx Valkyrs B enter a vital part of their season as any slip up means their fight to stay up moves out of their hands as they take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
In Division One, current leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C face a tough test as they take on a Ramsey A side desperate for a win to keep in the fight.
Fresh off a potential momentum-shifting victory in the plate last weekend, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners must win to keep the pressure on the top spot in their game against third-placed Motorworx Valkyrs C.
At the other end of the table, an intra-Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby sees C play D in a crucial match in the battle to move away from the drop zone.
Despite advancing to the final of the bowl last week, Motorworx Valkyrs D are still winless in Division Two and they match up against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts who are out for revenge after their defeat last Saturday.
Still unbeaten in all competitions, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B go up against Ramsey Ravens.
In a game with a potentially huge impact at both ends of the table, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags and Cosney face off in a battle of second from top and second from bottom.
Rounding out the senior leagues, Canaccord Genuity Vikings E need a win to stay in the fight for promotion in their game against Athena Healthcare Harlequins C in Division Three.
Current leaders J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney take on Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D, while Ramsey Rookies will want to recapture their mid-season hot streak with a win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
Back in action this week in the Under-15s League, Ramsey take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings.
Both J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown junior squads are in action as Sabres play Motorworx Valkyrs and Sharks face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE