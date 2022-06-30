First senior cap for equestrian Yaz Ingham

Yasmin Ingham has been selected to ride in the British Nations Cup team to compete in the World Equestrian Festival in Aachen, Germany this week .

The 25-year-old from Greeba will ride Irish sport horse Rehy DJ, a 12-year-old owned by Sue Davies and Janette Chinn.

Rehy DJ’s strong consistent form in 4* Internationals this spring, most recently finishing fifth at Bramham in Yorkshire a few weeks ago, has secured his place in a very strong British team, comprising multiple Olympic, European and World Championship medal winners William Fox-Pitt, Tom McEwen, Ros Canter and Sarah Bullimore who will all be partnering their top horses at the event.

The World Equestrian Festival at Aachen, which is the westernmost city in Germany and borders Belgium and the Netherlands, is what Wimbledon is to tennis and what Wembley is to football - indeed it would be likened to be the equestrian sport’s World Cup.

Apart from the Olympics, for the equestrian world CHIO Aachen is what everyone works towards. Every year across 10 days in July, the festival is held in the beautiful show grounds of Aachen and sees the world’s top equestrian athletes compete against each other in the five disciplines of show jumping, dressage, eventing, four-in-hand driving and vaulting.

They are cheered on by 360,000 spectators and the event has a huge media presence, with 500 journalists and photographers as well as 200 TV reporters. The event will be broadcasted on the Clip My Horse app.

Ingham, who is part of the British Equestrian world class programme and supported by Isle of Man Sport, is one of the brightest rising stars on the equestrian scene, currently lying 16th in the FEI world rankings.

Earlier this year, together with her top horse 11-year-old Banzai Du Loir, Ingham was placed second at the Land Rover Kentucky 5* in Lexington, USA, finishing close behind former Olympic, World and European individual gold medallist Michael Jung who is part of the German team in Aachen.

It will be Yasmin’s first experience of being part of a senior British team, having represented Great Britain at the Pony Europeans twice, winning team and Individual gold medals in 2013, and then finishing fourth at the Young Rider Europeans in 2018 where Rehy DJ was again her partner.

She will be looking to further prove her maturity and focus on the big stage to the team selectors who will be narrowing down their short list of combinations for the World Equestrian Games taking place in Pratoni Del Vivaro in Italy in September.

The first phase, dressage, takes place this morning (Friday) before the showjumping takes place in the vast main stadium this evening.

On Saturday morning, the riders will tackle the hugely-influential cross-country course, designed by Rüdiger Schwarz, where historically the optimum time has been very hard to achieve.

Of her selection, Yaz commented: ‘I’m so excited to be making my first senior British team appearance and for this to be at CHIO Aachen is unbelievable!

‘Aachen is an event which every rider from every equestrian discipline has in their goals and dreams, and I feel honoured to be selected to compete for my country at this very special venue.