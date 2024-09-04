The start of the 2024-25 Manx football season means the return of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week.
The hypothetical XI consists of players who impress Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in the previous Saturday’s Canada Life Premier League fixtures, all contributing to Player of the Month accolades and the end-of-season Football Writers’ Awards.
Newly-promoted Foxdale made the headlines on the opening day when they came from behind to stun Rushen United at Billy Goat Park, thanks largely to a superb second-half showing by Jason Charmer.
Therefore, he takes his place in a four-man TotW midfield alongside Ayre United’s Shaun Kelly, Corinthians’ Connor Clark and Ramsey’s Ryan Kinrade.
The latter performed well to help the northerners kick off their campaign with a 2-0 win at St George’s, while Kelly was on the scoresheet as the Tangerines ran riot against Laxey in Andreas.
Also playing a key role in a high-scoring win was Clark who netted twice – including the opening goal – in Corinthians’ 6-1 triumph over Marown at Ballafletcher.
Another player bagging a brace in that match was his Whites team-mate Joe Middleton who scored either side of half-time to earn his place in a three-man Team of the Week attack.
Joining him is reigning Under-21 Player of the Year Tomas Brown plus Union Mills star Luke Booth.
The latter grabbed a goal inside the opening 60 seconds against St Mary’s at Garey Mooar before completing a brace and setting up another in a 3-0 win for the Millers, while Brown scored a dramatic 89th-minute goal to put Peel 2-1 up against St John’s at Douglas Road.
Also impressing for Peel in that match was Aaron Costain – despite an early own goal – therefore he takes his place in a three-man defence alongside Ayre’s Jamie Callister and Ramsey’s Graham Kennish.
The latter pair were both in typically fine form for the northern sides, Kennish keeping a clean sheet at Geordies and Callister also getting his name on the scoresheet against Laxey.
Claiming the goalkeeper gloves is Union Mills shot-stopper Mason Prince who produced a string of saves to thwart St Mary’s in an open contest, keeping a clean sheet to seal a 3-0 win.
Another to impress the ratings panel in that match at Garey Mooar was official Liam Thomas who duly claims the first referee of the week honours for the new season.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (Union Mills)
Defence
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd)
Aaron Costain (Peel)
Midfield
Connor Clark (Corinthians)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd)
Jason Charmer (Foxdale)
Ryan Kinrade (Ramsey)
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Joe Middleton (Corinthians)
Luke Booth (Union Mills)
Referee
Liam Thomas (Union Mills v St Mary’s)