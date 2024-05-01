Former St George’s and Union Mills footballer Adam Long has extended his stay at National League side AFC Fylde.
The defender signed for the Coasters on a short-term deal in February after leaving previous club Doncaster Rovers on transfer deadline day at the end of January.
The 23 year old has now signed a new one-year contract, meaning he will remain at Mill Farm for the 2024/25 season.
Since joining the fifth-tier outfit, the left-sided centre-back has made nine appearances and scored one goal as the Lancashire outfit finished in 18th spot in the standings, three points above the division’s relegation zone.
Fylde manager Chris Beech has expressed his delight in signing the Manxman for another season. He said: ‘Longy has been excellent since he has come in.
‘Due to the form of the side in his early days it was tough for him in terms of playing time, but from how he has finished the season, I’m sure you can all see the quality of Adam and we are delighted that he has decided to stay for next season.’
Adam added: ‘I’m over the moon to have re-signed with the club for next season. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here since February and I am really looking forward to get going next season.’
Long began his career with Union Mills before moving to St George’s. It was when he was with Geordies he was snapped up by Wigan Athletic in 2017 to join the Lancashire side’s academy.
After five years with the Latics, the former Ballakermeen signed for League Two club Doncaster Rovers for an undisclosed fee in July 2022, signing a two-year deal.
He left Rovers by mutual consent, dropping down a division to sign for Fylde at the start of this year.