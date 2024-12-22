Jamie Callister has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for November.
The Ayre United defender has enjoyed a superb first half of the season, helping the Tangerines challenge for top spot in the table and earning himself no fewer than six Team of the Week appearances already this campaign.
Callister kicked off the month by scoring a dramatic 87th minute winner as the northerners came from 0-3 down to defeat Marown in Andreas.
He then scored another goal the following week to help Ayre come from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with St John’s, before repeating the trick seven days later when his brace helped the Tangerines hit back from 0-3 to earn a point again.
Callister then rounded off the month by guiding his side to another 2-2 draw, this time with Onchan in the north of the island.
All these performances impressed Eric Clague’s player ratings panel to the tune of nine points for the month, which put him half a mark clear of runner-up Callum Taggart of St John’s.
The latter kicked off November with two goals in a 3-3 draw with Onchan, before finding the target again in the aforementioned 2-2 draw with Ayre.
Taggart then grabbed another goal the following week to help the Saints get the better of St George’s 3-1 at Mullen-e-Cloie.
In turn, Taggart was half a mark ahead of both Ramsey’s Jamie Agnew and Peel’s Tomas Brown.
Agnew climbed off the bench to bag a brace in his side’s 3-2 win over Laxey and grabbed another goal in his side’s northern derby draw with Ayre.
Brown has been one of the stories of the season so far, having scored a whopping 26 goals already in the top flight.
With no fewer than seven Team of the Week appearances to his name, the Peel forward has also made history by now becoming the first player to win three successive Young Player of the Month awards.
Brown now also leads the overall player ratings for the season with 31.5 points, 1.5 in front of Callister and 3 ahead of Shaun Kelly.
Canada Life Premier League playing ratings for November:
1, Jamie Callister (Ayre United) 9 points
2, Callum Taggart (St John’s Utd) 8.5
3=, Jamie Agnew (Ramsey) 8
3=, Tomas Brown (Peel) 8
3=, Greg Hepburn (Ramsey) 8
6, Sam Gelling (St Mary’s) 7.5.
Current totals for the 2024-25 season:
1, Tomas Brown (Peel) 31.5 points
2, Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 30
3, Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 28.5
4, Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 26
5, CallumTaggart (St John’s Utd) 24.5
6, Joe Middleton (Corinthians) 21.5
7, Andy Asbridge (Onchan) 21
8, Lee Gale (Foxdale) 19.5.
Current leading referees:
1, Sam Palmer 79.25 average rating from four matches
2, Andrew Lodge 79.2 5
3, Stuart Morris 79.15 13.
MANAGER AWARD
Having guided St Mary’s to three victories and a draw in their four games during November, Alex Harrison has been named as the Manager of the Month.
The Saints began with a 2-0 win over rivals St George’s, before stunning Peel 1-4 at Douglas Road. They then followed that up with a creditable draw with Corinthians prior to ruthlessly dispatching Union Mills 6-0 at the Bowl.
WOMEN’S AWARDS
Peel Women are enjoying a fine season so far in both the Canada Life Women’s League and Floodlit Cup competitions, which has been recognised with Ellan Manfield picking up the Women’s Player of the Month award for November award.
And making it back-to-back successes in October and November, Malew’s Rosabel Cardy has been named as the Young Women’s Player of the Month after several impressive performances for the Clagh Vane outfit.