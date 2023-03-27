Corinthians secured their ninth women’s league title after defeating rivals Peel 4-0 at Douglas Road on Sunday.
Leading 1-0 at half-time thanks to a Emily Rawlins’ strike, second-half goals from Erin Sells and Holly Sumner (2) ensured victory and add to their Floodlit Cup success this campaign.
Elsewhere, Douglas Royal beat Malew 4-1 and Onchan beat Castletown 4-0 thanks to goals from Ruby Palmer (2), Charlie Callow-Moore and Kayleigh Callow.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.