There’s a big match on the cards in the Canada Life Premier League this weekend when the top two go head-to-head.
Leaders Corinthians put their title credentials – and unbeaten record – on the line when they host reigning champions Peel at Ballafletcher on Saturday.
The Whites are currently seven points clear at the top having won 10 and drawn three of their opening 13 games.
Perhaps crucially though, Peel have two games in hand over this weekend’s opponents, having won eight, drawn two and lost one thus far.
The two sides locked horns in the reverse fixture back in September when Sean Doyle gave the Whites a first-half lead at Douglas Road, only for Tomas Brown’s strike to earn the westerners a 1-1 draw.
Both teams are in superb form at the moment, each having won their last six matches in succession, so both will be confident going into Saturday’s clash.
Luke Murray has been one of the standout stars for Corinthians this season but there is a question mark over his involvement as he faces a race against time to shake off a hamstring injury.
There is better news regarding the aforementioned Doyle who is on the comeback trail after a recent ankle injury left him in crutches on the side-lines.
For Peel, when Brown is on the pitch they will always fancy their chances of getting a result. The talented No.9 goes into the match on the back of scoring a hat-trick during last weekend’s Railway Cup semi-final against Laxey so he will once again be one to watch.
Expect a close game and, while Corinthians will start as marginal favourites, this one could well go either way.
Elsewhere in the Premier League this weekend, there’s a couple of intriguing games on the cards involving Ayre United and Laxey and St Mary’s and St John’s, the latter in the early kick-off at the Bowl.
Also in action are Union Mills v Foxdale, Rushen United v DHSOB and Ramsey v Onchan.
