Dean Pinnington will be back in FC Isle of Man colours after re-signing for the club ahead of the new North West Counties Premier Division season.
The former Corinthians youngster left the Ravens in March to sign for league rivals Bury FC after an eight-month spell with Paul Jones’s outfit.
However, the 21 year old announced on X (Twitter) earlier this week that he was leaving the Lancashire outfit to return to the island.
Pinnington, who has previously spent time with the academies of professional sides Wolves and Wigan Athletic, played 10 games for the Shakers, scoring two goals as they narrowly missed out on promotion.