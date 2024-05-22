Dean Pinnington will be back in FC Isle of Man colours after re-signing for the club ahead of the new North West Counties Premier Division season.

The former Corinthians youngster left the Ravens in March to sign for league rivals Bury FC after an eight-month spell with Paul Jones’s outfit.

However, the 21 year old announced on X (Twitter) earlier this week that he was leaving the Lancashire outfit to return to the island.

The attacker posted: ‘Thanks to everyone at Bury but sadly was never going to work.

‘I will be going back to FC Isle of Man to play and to be back at home with my family.’

Pinnington, who has previously spent time with the academies of professional sides Wolves and Wigan Athletic, played 10 games for the Shakers, scoring two goals as they narrowly missed out on promotion.