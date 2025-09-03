The Isle of Man Football Association has confirmed a new fixture format for the Arden and Druggan Division Two after a reshuffle of clubs ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
The division was originally set to feature 13 teams, but Michael United and Gymnasium have followed Douglas Athletic in opting to field only combination sides this season.
All three will now compete solely in Combination Two, leaving only 10 clubs in the second tier.
That reduction would have left Division Two teams playing only 18 matches, but following consultation with clubs and the League Management Committee, it was agreed that sides will now play each other three times – boosting the fixture list to 27 games.
The FA explained that the fairest way to allocate home advantage is to replicate the opening half of the season’s schedule, meaning the fixtures from rounds one to nine will be repeated later in the campaign.
These additional matches will be slotted in where possible around the calendar.
The decision follows a vote by the 10 remaining Division Two clubs, who backed the 27-game format ahead of the deadline set by the committee.
An FA spokesperson said the body was ‘happy to assist clubs in their efforts to return to running two teams next season’ and confirmed permission had been granted for Michael, Gymns and Douglas Athletic to focus on combination football this term.
League Management Committee chairman Tony Mepham added: ‘Following feedback from the clubs involved, the overall agreement is that playing more football is the better option.’
It may prove a logistical challenge to fit in all 27 games, but Division Two already looks set for a competitive and intriguing season.