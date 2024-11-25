The draw for this season’s Plum Properties Railway Cup football competition was made at the weekend.
Reigning champions Ayre United have been drawn to face Laxey at home in Andreas, while last year’s runners-up Peel face a tough trip to Ballafletcher where they will face Corinthians.
The two semi-finals will take place on Saturday, December 7 kicking off at 1.15pm, with the final set to take place on Boxing Day at the Bowl.
Ayre and Laxey went up against each other on the opening day of the 2024-25 Canada Life Premier League season when the Tangerines came out on top in a goal-fest in Andreas, winning 7-3.
The two sides had also been due to face off last weekend at Glen Road but the match was one of the many called off across the island because of the poor weather conditions caused by Storm Bert.
Both sides are currently in good form, with Ayre one of only two remaining unbeaten sides in Manx men’s football thus far this season (alongside DHSOB in Ardern and Druggan Division Two).
Despite defeat to Ramsey at the beginning of the month, Laxey have enjoyed a good run of form in recent weeks and have beaten the likes of Corinthians and St Mary’s, so this semi-final could be a close contest.
The other semi-final between Corinthians and Peel also promises to be an intriguing battle. The westerners currently lie second in the table some six points ahead of the Whites, but Corinthians stunned the Sunset City side with a 1-2 win at Douglas Road last month and so they will be confident going into this clash.
Since that defeat though, aside from a loss at St Mary’s, Peel have been on a decent run which has seen them score five goals in no fewer than three matches – against Union Mills, Foxdale and Marown when winning 3-5, 5-2 and 5-0 respectively.
Leading the westerners’ attack is Tomas Brown who has been in scintillating form so far this season and, if he plays, then Peel will be confident of booking their place in the Boxing Day final.