The Isle of Man’s men’s football team has found out its group opponents for next summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
The draw for the competition, which takes place between July 12 and 18, was made on BBC Radio Orkney on Monday evening.
The Manx were drawn in group one of the competition alongside the hosts and Scandinavians Hitra and Froya.
The Isle of Man failed to make the semi-finals at the Guernsey games in 2023, eventually finishing ninth, having won gold the previous time football was part of the games in 2017.
