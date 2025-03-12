The latest instalment of Media Isle of Man’s Team of the Week is an FA Cup special after the quarter-finals of the ECAP competition took centre stage last Saturday.
Several tight contests unfolded across the island, with six of the eight teams being represented in the hypothetical XI.
On a good day for goalkeepers, Harvey Turner gets the nod for the number one jersey after the Laxey shotstopper made two outstanding first-half saves to help keep the Miners in the tie until late in the game against Ayre United.
Also catching the eye in that game in Andreas was Ayre’s Johnny Shields who was the outstanding performer for the Tangerines, restricting his former side to very few chances to earn his place in the TotW defence.
Joining him in a traditional four-man backline are Union Mills pair Nathan Yates and Owen Quayle, as well as Rushen United’s Scott Mason.
The latter has been one of the form players in Manx football in recent weeks and produced another commanding display at the back, collecting the player of the round award in the process.
Yates and Quayle formed half of the Mills backline that helped nullify the St Mary’s attack and claim what was arguably the shock of the round, the Millers winning 1-0 at Garey Mooar.
Another player to catch the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that match at Ballaoates, despite ending up on the losing side, was Saints midfielder Sammy Gelling who produced another fine display in an effort to keep his side in the tie.
Therefore, he takes his place in a three-man TotW midfield alongside Foxdale’s Lee Gale and Rushen United’s Ste Riding.
The latter’s form in recent games has been one of the major reasons for Rushen's eight-match unbeaten run and he once again caught the eye as he helped the Spaniards edge past Ramsey at Croit Lowey.
Gale was the standout performer at Billy Goat Park where he proved deadly from the spot to net twice and help Foxdale see off the challenge of Division Two promotion hopefuls Colby.
Also helping himself to a brace in that match was Gale’s team-mate Jay Chatwood who was back to his best and played a major role in several goals at Billy Goat Park and duly takes his place in a three-man attack.
Joining him upfront are Rushen’s Joe Reid and Ayre’s Harry Best.
The latter looked in fine fettle up front and really tested the Miners backline, scoring the decisive goal to send the Tangerines through to the semi-finals, while Reid only joined the fray during the second half but made a major impact on the tie by setting up the winner for Rushen against Ramsey, as well as scoring himself.
Claiming the referee of the week honours is the legendary Willie Cowley who drew praise from both sides as he provided a fine performance in a tight game during the Union Mills v St Mary’s contest at the Bowl.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Harvey Turner (Laxey)
Defence
Nathan Yates (U. Mills)
Johnny Shields (Ayre Utd)
Scott Mason (Rushen Utd)
Owen Quayle (U Mills )
Midfield
Lee Gale (Foxdale)
Sam Gelling (St Mary's)
Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd)
Attack
Joe Kelly (Rushen Utd)
Jay Chatwood (Foxdale)
Harry Best (Ayre Utd)
Referee
Willie Cowley (Union Mills v St Mary's)