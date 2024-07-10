Fixtures are like London buses for the Isle of Man national football teams as, after a long wait for one, five all come at once this weekend.
It’s going to be a very busy couple of days for the island’s senior teams who previously saw footballing action a year ago at last summer’s Island Games in Guernsey.
It is Wayne Lisy’s women’s team who will be the busiest over the next three days.
NFA FC – who were based near Rhyl in North Wales and play in the third tier of Welsh men’s football - will be paying a visit to these shores this week bringing both their men’s and women’s teams.
It will be the Isle of Man men’s under-18s team who kick-off an actioned packed weekend of football.
They take on the Welsh outfit on Friday evening, at Ballacloan Stadium in Ramsey at 6.30pm. The women’s team face NFA later that evening at the Bowl, kicking off at 7.45pm.
On Saturday, the women’s squad play their second match at Clagh Vane Playing Fields, Malew (kick off 2.30pm), before the island’s senior men host NFA at the Bowl (kick off 6.45pm). On Sunday, the women’s team will be taking a trip off island to play the Lionesses Supporters’ Team.
Fixtures:
Friday, July 12
IoM Under 18s v NFA FC (Ballacloan Stadium, Ramsey - ko 6.30pm)
IoM women v NFA FC (The Bowl, ko 7.45pm)
Saturday, July 13
IoM women v NFA FC (Clagh Vane Playing Fields, Malew ko 2.30p.m.)
IoM men v NFA FC (The Bowl ko 6.45pm) Sunday, July 14
IoM women v Lionesses Supporters FC
PAUL HATTON