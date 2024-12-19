FC Isle of Man won Wednesday evening’s festive friendly with the Isle of Man FA national side 5-2.
The game at the Bowl, which was a fundraiser for Hospice Isle of Man and Isle Stand up to Suicide, was a high-scoring affair with the Ravens taking an early lead through Charlie Higgins.
Sam Baines doubled FC Isle of Man’s lead in as the half-hour mark approached.
Adam Adebiyi netted twice to make it 4-0 before the FA side finally came to the party.
Peel’s Tomas Brown scored the first of his two goals in the 65th minute, before Tom Creer restored FC Isle of Man’s four-goal advantage five minutes later.
Brown netted the final goal of the game with only a few minutes left on referee Paul Hodgkinson’s watch.
FC Isle of Man have two league games to run before the turn of the year. They travel to Liverpool and Lower Breck on Saturday afternoon, before a home match against FC St Helens on the evening of Saturday, December 28.
- Full report on the friendly in Monday’s joint edition of the Examiner and Independent.