FC Isle of Man’s slim hopes of claiming a place in the North West Counties Premier Division’s play-off spots took another blow on Saturday evening when the Manx side were held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Colne.
The Ravens made a flying start to proceedings, Adam Adebiyi giving the hosts a seventh-minute lead following good play by man of the match Callum Sherry and Dean Pinnington.
In front of 750 fans at the national stadium, the Manx side had several chances to double their lead, but the Colne defence held firm with goalkeeper Henry Turner producing several good saves.
Paul Jones’s side were made to pay for their profligacy when substitute Jude Entwistle levelled for the Lancashire side in the 72nd minute, ultimately securing his side the point that moves them off the foot of the Premier Division standings.
The result leaves the islanders in ninth spot, eight points behind Padiham in the division’s final play-off spot.
The Ravens have their final away game of the league season on Saturday when they travel to Burscough.
The comes a run of eight home fixtures in a row, including a double-header against Pilkington and Prestwich Heys over the weekend of March 15-16.
After the weekend’s match Jones said: ‘We deserved more, but we didn’t finish our chances. It almost feels like a loss. We’ve not won tonight because we didn’t put the ball in the net after creating some very, very good opportunities through some very, very good play.
‘I guess that’s why we are where we are in the league.
‘We switched off in the second half and we can’t do that. The players lost focus and stopped moving the ball around quickly like they had done in the first half.’