FC Isle of Man and Laxey midfielder Tiernan Garvey has taken his first step towards a potential scholarship to the United States.
The 18 year old has featured on a regular basis for the Ravens so far this season, racking up 22 appearances in the North West Counties Football League’s Premier Division.
Now, Tiernan has been signed up by recruitment group FiveZero International, which helps to link up potential sportsmen and women with scholarships in America.
Since bursting into the Ravens midfield, the Ballakermeen High School student has proved himself a highly capable player, featuring 22 times this season, 14 of which were starts, scoring one goal to date.
Playing beyond his years at times this season, his mature and controlled performances have made him a favourite amongst the Ravens fans who will be gutted to see him go while also delighted to see him given an opportunity.
Commenting, he said: ‘I’ve been interested in getting a “soccer” scholarship in the US for a while now, so to sign with an agency which will help me achieve this is very exciting.
‘I spoke to a couple of lads from the island who went through FiveZero and they both recommended them.
‘So I got in contact with the agency and they were happy to take me on board.
‘Next steps are to speak with coaches who are interested in signing me and hopefully get a few good offers to decide from.
‘I think it’s around July/August time that I’ll need to head out there. I don’t have any specific universities in mind.
‘Just hope to commit to a good college, with a competitive “soccer” team and in a nice enough location.’
Announcing his signing, FiveZero said: ‘Tiernan is a central midfielder playing non-league men’s football for FC Isle of Man, in the Northern Counties Premier League.
‘A creative player that can operate as a deep-lying midfielder or box to box. Very technically capable, and physically solid, he has all the attributes to succeed in the USA.
‘We can’t wait to see what unfolds for Tiernan on his collegiate journey and he is available for Autumn 2024.’