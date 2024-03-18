FC Isle of Man remain firmly mired in mid-table of the North West Counties Premier Division after they lost 3-2 at Cheadle Town on Saturday afternoon.
The Manx side fell behind to an early free-kick from the hosts before Sean Doyle levelled things up for the Ravens.
Cheadle stuck on the counter-attack just after the half-hour mark before Doyle grabbed a second a few minutes later as the two sides turned around level.
Both teams had chances to win the match in the second 45 before the Greater Manchester outfit scored the winner 15 minutes from time.
Paul Jones’s Ravens are now back in action on Wednesday evening when they travel to Irlam before a home game against Ramsbottom United on Saturday at 6pm.