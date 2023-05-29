FC Isle of Man will play National League North outfit Southport in a pre-season friendly at the Bowl.
The Ravens will host the Sandgrounders at the national stadium on Friday, July 21 at 6.30pm. The Manx side's new league campaign is due to start the following week.
Southport finished the last season in 11th place in the sixth tier of the English football pyramid, three rungs above the North West Counties Premier Division Paul Jones's islanders played in last term.
The Manx club have said ticket details will be announced soon.