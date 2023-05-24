The North West Counties Football League has announced that its three divisions will kick off on July 29.
In a statement, the league said it will ‘give clubs involved in the Emirates FA Cup at least one competitive fixture prior to their cup game’.
The NWCFL said: ‘We know what you’re thinking.... “When are the fixtures out?” well don’t get too excited, there are a few things that need sorting before we release fixtures.
‘The season technically changes at league AGMs which take place around the middle of June, ours is no different, so when business is concluded and the new season and constitution are welcomed in, we will be working on fixtures.
‘We estimate the end of June/beginning of July for these, and the reason being that we have to plan around ground-share arrangements between clubs higher up the NLS.’
Next season will be Paul Jones’ first full season in charge of the Ravens and given the form they ended the season in, islanders will be hoping for a promotion charge.