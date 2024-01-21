FC Isle of Man have confirmed that winger Dan Simpson fractured his leg in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Kendal Town at the Bowl.
The Corinthians flyer, who has made seven appearances for the Ravens this season, was forced off just before the interval with the injury and the club confirmed on Sunday evening he is now facing a spell on a sidelines.
A club spokesperson said: 'We were all worried for Simmo when he was forced off just before half-time last night.
'It was a sad sight to see especially as he has worked so hard, and for so long, to not only get fit but also to get into the team again after the knee injury he sustained during the first fixture of the 2022/23 season.
'Unfortunately this update isn’t as positive as manager Paul Jones hoped in his post match interview and we confirm that Dan has sustained a fractured leg.
'Everyone involved with the club would like to send Dan lots of love and best wishes for the recovery ahead.
'We are all with you Simmo and look forward to seeing you terrify opposition defences while wearing a Ravens kit once again!' Dean Pinnington's late goal secured FC Isle of Man a point against the North West Counties Premier League promotion contenders from Cumbria.
The islanders have been in a poor run of form, securing only one win in their last six prior to this match.