Magic Carpets lifted Isle of Man Football Association Women’s Summer League title on Thursday evening, rounding off the eighth week of the competition with a composed 2–0 victory over Electric Design Solutions (EDS) at the Bowl.
Wearing Foxdale AFC colours, the company is based in the village and proudly aligns with the Billy Goat Park club.
Sumner, better known for her exploits with Corinthians and the Isle of Man FA national side that came agonisingly close to gold at the Island Games in Orkney earlier this summer, set the tone with a tidy opener before Metcalfe settled matters late on.
Isle of Man skipper and Peel standout Becky Corkish also marshalled proceedings with typical authority and hasn’t been shy about her affection for Foxdale, while fellow island regular Lisa Costain added experience and control in midfield.
Against a spirited EDS outfit, Magic Carpets had to work hard for their victory.
The tournament featured eight teams across the summer, with Thursday’s finale delivering a fitting showcase of the competition.
When the whistle blew, the Foxdale-fronted side celebrated in style, hoisting the trophy aloft before heading back to the Baltic Inn, where members of the men’s team joined the festivities.
‘It was a great opportunity to play alongside Becky, Holly and Lisa, and I’ve learnt so much from them’, said Foxdale women’s player Jema Richardson, reflecting on a campaign that brought together club loyalties and island honours in equal measure.
‘I’m super happy to win the league. You better believe it!’
As the men’s side prepare for the 2025/26 campaign without several of last season’s key contributors, the club is hopeful on building towards a full women’s 11-a-side team.