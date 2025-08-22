Students at St Mary’s Primary School in Douglas enjoyed a fun and energetic introduction to squash recently.
Coaches from Isle of Man Squash took over the PE lessons to deliver taster sessions of the sport for children in school years five and six.
Thanks to the continued support from PwC Isle of Man, the sessions featured the use of newly-acquired portable squash rebound walls, bringing the game directly to schools and helping make it more accessible to young people.
Stephen Pitts, junior squash development officer for Isle of Man Squash, said: ‘Thanks to PwC Isle of Man, we’ve been able to take squash to the kids, giving them a chance to try a sport that many may not have experienced before.
‘We’re also incredibly grateful to our volunteer coaches, David Johnson and Les Callow, for sharing their time and skills.
'Our aim is to rebuild squash’s popularity in the island and giving young people this opportunity is a big step forward.
‘A special thank you as well to Mrs Quinn and the team at St Mary’s for welcoming us in - the children really enjoyed it!’
The initiative is part of Isle of Man Squash’s broader effort to revive grassroots interest in the sport across the island.
The association’s junior squash club runs every Saturday and is open to ages seven to 18. For more information or to get involved, contact [email protected] or call/WhatsApp 07624 469934.
