Division Two Douglas High School Old Boys will host top-flight in St Mary's in the quarter-finals of the ECAP FA Cup.

The Blackberry Lane outfit are the only second tier team left in the competition after they edged past near neighbours St George's on Saturday.

Their last-eight opponents, St Mary's, overcame Laxey 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter at the Bowl.

The rest of the quarter-final draw is an all top flight affair.

Ayre United, who survived a second-half comeback from Marown, are set to face a Corinthians side that edged past St John's on penalties.

The Whites' fellow Ballafletcher outfit Douglas Royal will take on Rushen United, while in the final quarter-final tie, Ramsey will host Peel in one of Manx football's most played fixtures.

Saturday, February 3

ECAP FA Cup First Round

Corinthians 0-0 St John’s United (Corinthians won 6-5 on penalties)

Douglas Royal 1-0 Colby

Marown 4-5 Ayre United

Michael United 1-5 Ramsey

Peel 5-2 Union Mills

Rushen United 2-1 Foxdale

St George’s 2-3 DHSOB

St Mary’s 6-3 Laxey

GH Corlett Woods Cup Preliminary Round

Onchan H-W Pulrose United

DPS ltd Division Two

Douglas & District 1-4 Castletown

Malew 7-3 Gymns

Canada Life Combination One

Ayre United 3-2 Peel

Braddan 1-1 Corinthians

Laxey 5-2 Union Mills

Ramsey 10-0 Douglas Royal

St John’s United 2-1 St Mary’s

DPS ltd Combination Two

Foxdale H-W Malew

Gymns A-W Douglas Athletic

North-west Counties Premier Division

FC Isle of Man 3-0 Skelmersdale United FC