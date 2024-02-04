Division Two Douglas High School Old Boys will host top-flight in St Mary's in the quarter-finals of the ECAP FA Cup.
The Blackberry Lane outfit are the only second tier team left in the competition after they edged past near neighbours St George's on Saturday.
Their last-eight opponents, St Mary's, overcame Laxey 6-3 in a high-scoring encounter at the Bowl.
The rest of the quarter-final draw is an all top flight affair.
Ayre United, who survived a second-half comeback from Marown, are set to face a Corinthians side that edged past St John's on penalties.
The Whites' fellow Ballafletcher outfit Douglas Royal will take on Rushen United, while in the final quarter-final tie, Ramsey will host Peel in one of Manx football's most played fixtures.
Saturday, February 3
ECAP FA Cup First Round
Corinthians 0-0 St John’s United (Corinthians won 6-5 on penalties)
Marown 4-5 Ayre United
Michael United 1-5 Ramsey
Peel 5-2 Union Mills
Rushen United 2-1 Foxdale
St George’s 2-3 DHSOB
St Mary’s 6-3 Laxey
GH Corlett Woods Cup Preliminary Round
Onchan H-W Pulrose United
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas & District 1-4 Castletown
Malew 7-3 Gymns
Canada Life Combination One
Ayre United 3-2 Peel
Braddan 1-1 Corinthians
Laxey 5-2 Union Mills
Ramsey 10-0 Douglas Royal
St John’s United 2-1 St Mary’s
DPS ltd Combination Two
Foxdale H-W Malew
Gymns A-W Douglas Athletic
North-west Counties Premier Division
FC Isle of Man 3-0 Skelmersdale United FC