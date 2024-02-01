Adam Long has left League Two Doncaster Rovers by mutual consent.
The Yorkshire outfit announced the 23 year old's departure on Thursday evening, hours before the English winter transfer winter slammed shut.
Long, who played for both St George's and Union Mills in the island, signed for Donny from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2022 and made 25 appearances.
The defender has been named on the bench three times for Grant McCann's side this season, including against Premier League Everton in the League Cup, but failed to get on the pitch.
He last turned out for the club in the final league game of last season against Walsall.
Long had played for Rovers in a behind-the-doors friendly against Harrogate Town earlier this month.
Announcing the Manxman's departure a Rovers statement added: 'We thank Adam for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for his future endeavours.'