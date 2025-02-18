Daniel Lace made his 900th appearance for Peel Football Club on Saturday.
The full-back, who is now in his mid-40s, captained the westerners’ second string to a 4-1 win over Foxdale at the weekend.
Prior to the Canada Life Combination One match at Douglas Road, the former island cap was given a guard of honour by players and supporters.
Lacey made his debut for the club on September 7, 1993 in a 3-1 Combination One victory over Pulrose United.
Of his 900 appearances, 674 have come in the Peel first team.
A spokesperson for the club added: ‘He has been an outstanding servant both on and off the field of play and is by no means finished yet.’
Lacey is comfortably the club’s record appearance maker, 163 ahead of next in line Steven Corkill.
Eric Nelson holds the Manx football record having made 1,000 appearances for Rushen United.