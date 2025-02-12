There’s a big game at the bottom of the Canada Life Premier League this weekend when Marown entertain Onchan at the Memorial Playing Fields.
It has been a long season for the Crosby side since they were reinstated into the top flight at the start of the campaign, winning only one game to date.
With only a handful of games left after Saturday’s match, a defeat this weekend would all but seal their relegation to Ardern and Druggan Division Two, while also providing a timely fillip to the Os’ hopes of beating the drop.
Onchan are currently two points behind St George’s and safety, and will be eyeing this game as potentially pivotal in their quest for safety, especially considering they won the reverse fixture at the Nivison Stadium.
Elsewhere in the top flight this weekend, Geordies face a tough trip to a rejuvenated Rushen United at Croit Lowey as they bid to move further clear of the relegation zone.
The reverse match ended in a rare goalless draw at Glencrutchery Road but both teams have turned a corner since then, with Rushen having won their last three games and Geordies their previous two, so this could prove to be another close contest.
At the other end of the Premier League table, with Peel having a week off, Corinthians can go level on points with the leaders should they get the better of Union Mills at Garey Mooar.
But the latter will be in a confident mood having knocked Peel out of the FA Cup on penalties last weekend and having won the reverse fixture 1-2 at Ballafletcher.
Should the Whites slip-up, then Ayre United may be able to drag themselves back into the title fight when they face a tough trip to the Bowl to face St Mary’s.
The Tangerines won the first meeting of the season between the sides 4-2 in Andreas back in October, but there is now only one point separating the two teams in the league table so this could prove to be another tight affair.
The other game in the top flight sees fourth-placed Laxey travel to Mullen-e-Cloie to face St John’s. Should results go their way elsewhere, the Miners could move up to third place in the table.
- In Ardern and Druggan Division Two, there’s a full programme of five matches scheduled for this Saturday.
Leaders Braddan travel northwest to face Michael United at Balleira Road, while second-placed DHSOB face a potentially trick trip to tackle Colby at the Station Fields.
Elsewhere, Douglas and District entertain Douglas Royal, third-placed RYCOB host Castletown in the north and Pulrose United take on Malew at Springfield Road.
- Away from league action, there’s a rescheduled match from the first round of the ECAP FA Cup when second division side Governor’s Athletic entertain Premier League outfit Foxdale at Noble’s Park.
Saturday, February 15
ECAP FA Cup first round (1.45pm kick-off)
Governor’s Athletic v Foxdale
Canada Life Premier League (2.30pm)
St John’s United v Laxey
Marown v Onchan
St Mary’s v Ayre United (kick off 1.45pm)
Rushen United v St George’s
Union Mills v Corinthians
Ardern & Druggan Ltd Division Two
Douglas and District v Douglas Royal
Colby v Old Boys
Michael United v Braddan
RYCOB v Castletown
Pulrose United v Malew
