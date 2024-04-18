Michael United met top-of-the-table DHSOB in an entertaining DPS Ltd Combination Two match in more ways than one at Balleira Road on Wednesday evening, writes Paul Hatton.
The visitors took the lead after only two minutes when, following a goal-kick, Liam Buckley flicked the ball on to the onrushing Jonny Gartland and he picked his spot and rolled the ball into the bottom left.
Six minutes later though, Michael levelled the scores when Aiden Forsythe intercepted a clearance and threaded a defence-splitting pass to Nathan Faragher who fired the ball into the net.
After the break, the two sides continued to create chances. DHSOB restored their lead on 63 minutes when Ryan Healy crossed from the left and Arran Larrassey swung his foot at the ball to convert a shot at the far post.
But the Aces levelled matters for a second time in the 69th minute. Following a throw-in, Tom Burnett’s diagonal ball over the top found Chris Paden who dispatched a shot into the back of the net to make it 2-2.
Both sides had chances to score the winner but DHSOB’s goalkeeper Sean Haddock pulled off two impressive saves and Faragher drove agonisingly wide for the hosts in the closing stages.
That result allowed Onchan to leapfrog Old Boys to the top of Combination Two after the Os brushed aside Douglas and District 6-1 at the Nivison Stadium.
Jake Gartland led the way for the hosts with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by a Keiran Brown brace and an Austin Moore strike, while Tom Varney scored the consolation for D&D.
It was honours even at Scoill ree Gorree where Foxdale and RYCOB played out a 2-2 draw in a match switched from Billy Goat Park. No details of the Foxdale scorers are available but Harry Grant grabbed both goals for Youthie.
The Malew v Governor’s Athletic game was declared an away win.
In Canada Life Combination One, Ramsey maintained station at the top of the table thanks to a 4-1 win at Braddan courtesy of a Harry Blissett brace plus a Ryan Kelly strike and an own goal.
Nearest challengers Rushen United remain four points behind after the Spaniards romped to a 7-0 victory over Marown.
After a tight first half in which Luke Roberts gave Rushen the lead, a goal-rush either side of the hour mark saw the southerners ultimately run away with the three points.
In the end Roberts led the way with a four-goal haul, while Jamie Cadwallader marked his return to the team with a hat-trick.
There were also seven goals scored in the north of the island but with a much tighter scoreline as St John’s edged past Ayre United 3-4 in Andreas.
James Read, Declan Leyland and Mike Nixon scored for the Tangerines, but strikes from John Hagedorn, the returning Ant Moore and James Moore sealed the three points for the Saints who ended with 10 men.