Tuesday's midweek Manx football fixtures have been hit by the afternoon's wet weather.

All five matches scheduled for this evening have been postponed. There's more games scheduled in the combination leagues tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Fixtures:

Tuesday, April 11

 Canada Life Premier League

St George’s P-P Corinthians

St John’s P-P Ramsey

Onchan P-P Laxey

DPS Ltd Division Two

Gymns P-P Foxdale

Governor's Athletic  P-P Castletown

Wednesday, April 12    

Canada Life Combination One

St John’s United v Union Mills (7pm)

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Foxdale v Gymns (6pm)