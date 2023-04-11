Tuesday's midweek Manx football fixtures have been hit by the afternoon's wet weather.
All five matches scheduled for this evening have been postponed. There's more games scheduled in the combination leagues tomorrow night (Wednesday).
Fixtures:
Tuesday, April 11
Canada Life Premier League
St George’s P-P Corinthians
St John’s P-P Ramsey
Onchan P-P Laxey
DPS Ltd Division Two
Gymns P-P Foxdale
Governor's Athletic P-P Castletown
Wednesday, April 12
Canada Life Combination One
St John’s United v Union Mills (7pm)
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Foxdale v Gymns (6pm)