Five matches survived the weather in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, leading to a string of new faces appearing in Media Isle of Man’s latest Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Harvey Garrett (Ramsey) - Garrett enjoyed a superb match against Rushen, with fine handling and a penalty save.
Defence
Harry Best (Ayre Utd) - produced an eye-catching display at the back, especially during the second half when the Tangerines came under pressure from Corinthians.
Jack Cutts (Peel) - although he has made few appearances for the westerners, Cutts stood out as the top defender on the day during their match against St George’s.
James Kerruish (Onchan) - Kerruish enjoyed a superb game at the back, inspiring his side to battle back to a draw after falling behind at Union Mills.
Sam Robertshaw (St John’s) - he was the most impressive player in defence for the Saints at the Bowl as they recovered from going 4-1 down to snatch a draw against St Mary’s.
Midfield
Tom Shimmin (Peel) - turned in another fine game in midfield as Geordies were reinforced by players from FC Isle of Man at Douglas Road.
Sam Gelling (St Mary’s) - Gelling once again produced a fine performance at the heart of midfield against the Johnners.
Jamie Cadwallader (Rushen) - the Spaniard was the pick of the bunch for the southerners who were more than a little unfortunate to lose on the day against Ramsey.
Attack
Luke Murray (St John’s) - Murray played a major part in the Johnners’ recovery from going three goals down by scoring a hat-trick to earn a point.
Sean Doyle (Corinthians) - the FC Isle of Man star enjoyed a superb second half for the Whites by netting a highly-impressive hat-trick to help win the game against Ayre.
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) - Simpson continued his return to excellent form following injury with another fine game against the Tangerines.
Referee
Oliver Johnson (Corinthians v Ayre Utd) - enjoyed a fine game with the whistle during a hotly-contested match at Ballafletcher.
ERIC CLAGUE