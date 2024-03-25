The Isle of Man Football Association has appointed Paul Suckling as a non-executive director with responsibility for finance.
Suckling has more than 20 years of experience at director level in finance roles across a number of international organisations and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in financial control, governance and strategic planning.
Suckling said: 'I am delighted to be appointed to the role of non-executive director at the IoMFA and look forward to working with the board to support the FA and its valuable work across the Isle of Man.’
This appointment is the latest of three non-executives to join the FA in recent months.
Vicki Hotckiss and Lewis Maunze have already taken up similar role within the organisation.