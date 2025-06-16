The Isle of Man women’s football team ramped up their preparations for next month’s Island Games with an 8-0 win over visitors Kendal Town over the weekend.
Saturday afternoon’s comfortable victory at the Bowl was Wayne Lisy’s side’s second of three friendlies ahead of July’s Games in Orkney.
After losing 1-0 to Accrington Stanley five weeks previous, the national side returned to winning ways in a rare home fixture against the Cumbrians who played in the Lancashire Women County League Division One North last season.
Impressing the crowd of 100-plus crowd, the Manx led 3-0 at half-time, with Chloe Teare (3), Rosabel Cardy, Rebecca Cole, Holly Sumner, Tia Lisy and Lydia Shaw on target for the national side.
Teare’s treble was her first hat-trick for the side and means she has now scored nine goals during Lisy’s 16-match tenure.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON
