After an FA Cup special last week, the latest Media Isle of Man football Team of the Week refocuses on the Canada Life Premier League.
It proved to be an important day at both ends of the table on Saturday, with Peel moving a step closer to the title while Onchan took a huge stride towards top-flight safety to leave St George’s on the brink of relegation.
While they may now be four points adrift of safety with only two games to play, Geordies put up a brave fight against St John’s last weekend and were indebted to goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson who produced a fine performance to keep Geordies in touch for much of the contest.
Therefore, he dons the number one jersey in the latest hypothetical XI and lines up behind a traditional four-man defence comprising of Sam Robertshaw, James Kerruish, Luke Corlett and Alex Guy.
The latter has played a key role in Rushen United’s recent resurgence and impressed during the Spaniards’ 1-4 victory at Union Mills to ensure the southerners top the current form table.
Corlett made a rare start for Ayre United in the Tangerines’ defence and played an important role in helped the Andreas side claim the northern bragging rights in a 3-1 win over Ramsey.
Together with Harvey Cleator at left-back, Robertshaw played an important role in the St John’s backline during their aforementioned 0-1 victory at St George’s to stake his claim in TotW, while Kerruish was excellent at the heart of Onchan’s defence as they recorded a surprise 4-2 victory over Laxey which all but secures their survival.
At the sharp end of the table, Peel were in ruthless form as they brushed already-relegated Marown aside 6-0 at Douglas Road and impressing in the engine room for the westerners were Rhys Oates and Matt Woods.
Despite playing in a slightly more conservative role than normal, Oates still produced a highly effective performance in midfield and netted two fine goals.
Woods, together with Oates, dominated the midfield battle to help Peel provide a comfortable win which puts them with one victory of a 30th league championship.
Joining the Peel pair in the three-man Team of the Week midfield is Corinthians’ Connor Clark who produced a fine performance to help the Whites stage a dramatic come-from-behind victory at home to St Mary’s which just about keeps them in the hunt for the title.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s esteemed player ratings panel in that match at Ballafletcher was Saints striker Owen Canipa who opened the scoring with a spectacular volley midway through the opening half.
Joining him in a three-man TotW attack are Ayre United’s Shaun Kelly and Rushen United’s Ste Riding.
Kelly was back to his best as he started upfront and netted two fine goals in the northern derby, while Riding was once again the standout performer for the Spaniards as he netted one of the goals of the season with a spectacular long-range free-kick to steal the show at Garey Mooar.
Another to impress in that match at Ballaoates was official Matty Shaw who handled a competitive match competently to take the latest referee of the week plaudits.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Ben Wilkinson (St George's)
Defence
Sam Robertshaw (St John's)
James Kerruish (Onchan)
Luke Corlett (Ayre)
Alex Guy (Rushen)
Midfield
Connor Clark (Corinthians)
Rhys Oates (Peel)
Matty Woods (Peel)
Attack
Owen Canipa (St Mary's)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
Stephen Riding (Rushen)
Referee
Matty Shaw (Union Mills v Rushen)