Peel Football Club’s women’s side clinched the 26th Canada Life sponsored Women’s Floodlit Cup after beating Corinthians 2-0 in the final on Saturday evening at the Bowl.
Two first-half goals from Becky Corkish and Rebecca Cole were enough to secure the trophy for a second time in the club’s history, replicating the westerners’ success from the 2019-20 season when they defeated the same opponents 3-0 in the final.
The result means that Peel won 3-1 on aggregate against the Whites, with this year’s final having been played over two legs after the first match ended 1-1.
The victory for the Sunset City side also brought to an end Corinthians’ four-year consecutive stranglehold in this competition.
After the final whistle was blown at the national stadium under the floodlights at the Bowl, Peel captain Becky Corkish was presented with the trophy by Canada Life’s Jane-Ann Doyle (who also refereed the fixture).
Peel’s Maxine Jones was the recipient of the player of the match award after a fine performance throughout the final.
LEAGUE ACTION
In the Canada Life Women’s League, Malew completed a double over Onchan by beating the Os 1-0 at the Nivison Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Hannah Leece scored the decisive goal with the very last kick of the match.
PAUL HATTON