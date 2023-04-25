Peel can secure a first top-flight title since the 2001/02 season this evening if they can claim a point from nearest challengers Corinthians.
The westerners currently head the league standings on 57 points with two games remaining, including this evening's Premier League match at Douglas Road.
Corinthians lie in second place on 39 points, but with six left to play. If the Whites win all of their remaining league fixtures, and Peel were to also lose against Ramsey next week, the pair would be locked on 57 points meaning goal difference would be required to decide the destination of the silverware.
St Mary's can also seal the second-tier crown tonight if closest challengers Michael United drop any points against Gymns. The Saints are nine points clear, with United having only three games left to play.
Fixtures: Tuesday, April 25
Hospital Cup preliminary round
6.30pm Braddan v Colby
--------------------
Canada Life Premier League
6.30pm Laxey v Onchan
6.30pm Marown v St John’s
6.30pm Douglas Royal v Union Mills
6.30pm Peel v Corinthians
6.30pm Rushen v Ramsey
DPS Ltd Division Two
6.30pm Governor’s Athletic v Castletown
6.30pm Gymns v Michael
6.30pm Douglas & District v Foxdale
-------
Wednesday, April 26
Canada Life Combination One
6.30pm Dhsob v St John’s
6.30pm Union Mills v Corinthians
6.30pm Laxey v Onchan
6.30pm Ayre Utd v Rushen Utd
DPS Ltd Combination Two
6.30pm Braddan v Castletown
6.30pm Foxdale v Douglas & District
6.30pm Michael Utd v Gymns
-------
Thursday, April 27
Kirby Estates Cowell Cup first round
6.30pm Peel v Marown
6.30pm Michael v Union Mills
6.30pm Rushen v Douglas Royal
6.30pm Corinthians v Onchan