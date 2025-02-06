Dylan Pickles has been named as the Premier League Player of the Month for December and January.
The Ramsey attacker has been in fine form for the northerners recently, regularly finding the back of the net to help the Ballacloan side move into the top four of the Canada Life Premier League.
With the league being disrupted during December because of the Railway Cup plus Christmas, the monthly awards for December and January were combined.
During that time, Ramsey won four of their five top-flight games and drew the other, with Pickles impressing throughout.
He began by grabbing a brace during their 3-5 victory over Union Mills, before helping the northerners record back-to-back wins over Foxdale and Rushen United.
A hard-fought 1-1 draw with St Mary’s followed, then he rounded off the two months in decisive fashion by netting the winning goal during Ramsey’s 1-2 victory at Marown.
These performances garnered him a return of nine points from Eric Clague’s ratings panel which was enough to secure the Player of the Month accolade ahead of Karl Clark.
The St Mary’s defender has enjoyed a fine campaign so far for the Bowl outfit and continued that form through December and January with 8.5.
He began by helping the Saints see off the challenge of Marown 1-3 in Crosby, before netting in a dramatic 4-4 draw with St John’s at the national stadium. Clark then played a key role in a 1-1 draw at Ramsey.
Completing the top three are two players locked on eight points, Onchan’s Callum Dawson and Rushen’s Scott Mason, the latter picking up the Young Player of the Month award.
Player ratings for December and January:
Dylan Pickles (Ramsey) 9 points
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 8.5
Callum Dawson (Onchan) 8
Scott Mason (Rushen) 8
Danny Simpson (Corinthians) 7.5
Greg Hepburn (Ramsey) 7.5
Jack Murray (Union Mills) 7.5
James Kerruish (Onchan) 6.5
Stephen Riding (Rushen) 6.5
Overall player standings for 2024-25:
Tomas Brown (Peel) 35pts
James Callister (Ayre) 33.5
Shaun Kelly (Ayre) 30.5
Callum Taggart (St John’s) 27.5
Jason Charmer (Foxdale) 26
Joe Middleton (Corinthians) 24
Nathan Yates (Mills) 23.5
Andy Asbridge (Onchan) 23
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) 23
Other awards:
Corinthians boss Ben Qualtrough was named as the Manager of the Month after guiding the Whites to victory in all five of their league games in December and January.
Peel’s Maxine Smalley picked up the Women’s Player of the Month award after enjoying an excellent run of form for the westerners, while the Young Player of the Month went to Malew’s Rosabel Cardy for the third successive month.