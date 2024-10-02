The Isle of Man Football Association will be running a referees course at the Bowl on Sunday, October 13.
The free session runs between 9.30am and 1pm at the national stadium.
A FA spokesperson said: ‘This is a great opportunity to get involved in football in the island. There are a range of different paid referee opportunities organised in the Isle of Man which referees can get involved with from adult men’s league to walking football to junior games.
‘We have a strong referee tutoring and mentoring network who can help support your introduction into the game too.
‘Our referee network is supported up the referee pyramid and we have recently had a range of referees travelling off island to officiate fixtures in England too.
‘Overall it’s a great way to keep fit and active, earn additional income or perhaps forge a career within the sport.’