Corinthians will play Peel in Easter Saturday's FA Cup final after the Whites beat St John's United 3-1 in the pair's semi-final.

Results: Saturday, April 1

ECAP FA Cup Semi-Final

Corinthians 3-1 St John's United

Canada Life Premier League

Ramsey 1-2 Union Mills

Marown 3-2 Rushen United

DHSOB 1-3 Peel

Laxey 2-1 St George's

DPS ltd Division Two

Governor's Athletic 1-1 Gymns

Braddan 1-0 Douglas Athletic

Foxdale p-p Michael United

Colby 0-6 St Mary's

Canada Life Combination One

Union Mills 0-4 Ramsey

Douglas Royal 7-4 Corinthians

St John's United 4-2 Onchan

Rushen United 12-1 Marown

Peel 0-4 DHSOB

DPS ltd Combination Two

Douglas & District 6-5 Malew

Michael United 3-2 Foxdale

Pulrose United 3-0 Castletown

St Mary's h-w Colby

NWCL Premier Division

Lower Breck 0-2 FC Isle of Man