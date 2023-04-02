Corinthians will play Peel in Easter Saturday's FA Cup final after the Whites beat St John's United 3-1 in the pair's semi-final.
Results: Saturday, April 1
Canada Life Premier League
Ramsey 1-2 Union Mills
Marown 3-2 Rushen United
DHSOB 1-3 Peel
Laxey 2-1 St George's
DPS ltd Division Two
Governor's Athletic 1-1 Gymns
Braddan 1-0 Douglas Athletic
Foxdale p-p Michael United
Colby 0-6 St Mary's
Canada Life Combination One
Union Mills 0-4 Ramsey
Douglas Royal 7-4 Corinthians
St John's United 4-2 Onchan
Rushen United 12-1 Marown
Peel 0-4 DHSOB
DPS ltd Combination Two
Douglas & District 6-5 Malew
Michael United 3-2 Foxdale
Pulrose United 3-0 Castletown
St Mary's h-w Colby
NWCL Premier Division
Lower Breck 0-2 FC Isle of Man