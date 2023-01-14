Friday, January 13:

Canada Life Premier League

St Johns United 3-3 Douglas Royal

-------

Saturday, January

Canada Life Premier League

Rushen United 4-1 Union Mills

DHSOB P-P Onchan

Laxey 0-0 Corinthians

St George's 4-0 Ramsey

Peel 1-1 Ayre United

DPS Ltd Division Two

Michael United 1-0 Douglas & District

Douglas Athletic 0-1 Gymns

Castletown P-P Braddan

Colby 10-1 Governor's Athletic

Canada Life Combination One

Union Mills P-P Rushen United

Douglas Royal 3-6 St John's United

Onchan P-P DHSOB

Corinthians 2-4 Laxey

Ayre United P-P Peel

DPS Ltd Combination Two

Douglas & District 1-4 Michael United

Braddan P-P Castletown

Malew P-P St Mary's

RYCOB 2-2 Pulrose United