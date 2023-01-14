Friday, January 13:
Canada Life Premier League
St Johns United 3-3 Douglas Royal
-------
Saturday, January
Canada Life Premier League
Rushen United 4-1 Union Mills
DHSOB P-P Onchan
Laxey 0-0 Corinthians
St George's 4-0 Ramsey
Peel 1-1 Ayre United
DPS Ltd Division Two
Michael United 1-0 Douglas & District
Douglas Athletic 0-1 Gymns
Castletown P-P Braddan
Colby 10-1 Governor's Athletic
Canada Life Combination One
Union Mills P-P Rushen United
Douglas Royal 3-6 St John's United
Onchan P-P DHSOB
Corinthians 2-4 Laxey
Ayre United P-P Peel
DPS Ltd Combination Two
Douglas & District 1-4 Michael United
Braddan P-P Castletown
Malew P-P St Mary's
RYCOB 2-2 Pulrose United