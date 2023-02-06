Saturday's football results:
ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round
Ramsey 3-4 Corinthians
ECAP FA Cup first round
St George's 6-0 Gymns
Laxey 1-0 Marown
Colby 2-1 Governor's Athletic
DHSOB 2-3 Peel AET
Ayre United 1-3 Rushen United
St John's United 6-2 Onchan
Douglas & District 0-4 Douglas Royal
DPS ltd Division Two
Douglas Athletic 1-10 Castletown
RYCOB 2-3 Michael United
Canada Life Combination One
Union Mills 2-8 St John’s United
Corinthians 3-5 Ayre United
Marown 6-2 Douglas Royal
Onchan 2-2 Peel
DPS ltd Combination Two
Gymns 0-11 Braddan
Michael United 3-2 Castletown
Pulrose United 7-2 Colby
Foxdale 3-2 St Mary’s
Sunday, February 5
Canada Life Women’s League
Corinthians H-W Douglas Royal
Malew 3-0 Castletown
Onchan 0-9 Peel
Masters' League
Laxey 2-3 Douglas & District
