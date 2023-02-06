Saturday's football results:

ECAP FA Cup Preliminary Round

Ramsey 3-4 Corinthians

ECAP FA Cup first round

St George's 6-0 Gymns

Laxey 1-0 Marown

Colby 2-1 Governor's Athletic

DHSOB 2-3 Peel AET

Ayre United 1-3 Rushen United

St John's United 6-2 Onchan

Douglas & District 0-4 Douglas Royal

DPS ltd Division Two

Douglas Athletic 1-10 Castletown

RYCOB 2-3 Michael United

Canada Life Combination One

Union Mills 2-8 St John’s United

Corinthians 3-5 Ayre United

Marown 6-2 Douglas Royal

Onchan 2-2 Peel

DPS ltd Combination Two

Gymns 0-11 Braddan

Michael United 3-2 Castletown

Pulrose United 7-2 Colby

Foxdale 3-2 St Mary’s

Sunday, February 5

Canada Life Women’s League

Corinthians H-W Douglas Royal

Malew 3-0 Castletown

Onchan 0-9 Peel

Masters' League

Laxey 2-3 Douglas & District

Corinthians 3-4 Ayre United