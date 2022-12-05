Weekend’s football results:

Saturday, December 3

Canada Life Premier League

Peel 4-1 Ramsey

Ayre United 2-4 Corinthians

St George’s 1-4 Douglas Royal

St Johns United 1-2 DHSOB

Union Mills 5-4 Onchan

Rushen United 2-1 Laxey

DPS Division Two

St Mary’s 14-0 Governor’s Athletic

Castletown 5-4 Foxdale

Colby 2-7 Braddan

Michael United 3-2 RYCOB

Canada Life Combination One

Onchan 5-1 Laxey

Marown 5-1 DHSOB

Ramsey 4-2 St John’s United

Corinthians 0-2 Peel

DPS Combination Two

Braddan 8-1 Colby

Foxdale 3-3 Castletown

Malew 5-4 Pulrose United

RYCOB 3-1 Michael United

North West Counties Premier League

Barnoldswick 0-1 FC Isle of Man

Sunday, December 4

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup

Malew 1-3 Onchan

Corinthians 15-1 Castletown

Masters League

Douglas Royal 3-0 Peel

