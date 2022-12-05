Weekend’s football results:
Saturday, December 3
Canada Life Premier League
Peel 4-1 Ramsey
Ayre United 2-4 Corinthians
St George’s 1-4 Douglas Royal
St Johns United 1-2 DHSOB
Union Mills 5-4 Onchan
Rushen United 2-1 Laxey
DPS Division Two
St Mary’s 14-0 Governor’s Athletic
Castletown 5-4 Foxdale
Colby 2-7 Braddan
Michael United 3-2 RYCOB
Canada Life Combination One
Onchan 5-1 Laxey
Marown 5-1 DHSOB
Ramsey 4-2 St John’s United
Corinthians 0-2 Peel
DPS Combination Two
Braddan 8-1 Colby
Foxdale 3-3 Castletown
Malew 5-4 Pulrose United
RYCOB 3-1 Michael United
North West Counties Premier League
Barnoldswick 0-1 FC Isle of Man
Sunday, December 4
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup
Malew 1-3 Onchan
Corinthians 15-1 Castletown
Masters League
Douglas Royal 3-0 Peel
