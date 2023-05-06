Laxey will face Ayre United and St John's will take on Rushen in the semi-finals of football's Hospital Cup.
The Premier League quartet emerged through this afternoon's quarter-final ties, the Tangerines beating second-tier Colby 5-0, while Laxey edged past recently crowned Division Two champions St Mary's 2-1 at Glen Road.
St John's triumphed by the same scoreline at Mushroom Cup rivals Marown, while their semi-final opponents Rushen required extra time to beat Ramsey 2-1 at Croit Lowey.
Results: Saturday, May 6
Hospital Cup Quarter Finals
Laxey 2-1 St Mary's
Marown 1-2 St John's United
Rushen United 2-1 Ramsey AET
Canada Life Premier League
Corinthians 5-5 Douglas Royal
St George's 3-1 Onchan
DPS ltd Division Two
Braddan 7-2 Douglas & District
Gymns A-W Castletown
Canada Life Combination One
DHSOB 4-1 Laxey
Onchan H-W Union Mills